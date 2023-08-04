Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur have made history as they won the first-ever gold medal for India at the World Archery Championships. The Indian trio produced an outstanding display in the final to beat Mexico 235-229 in the final of the women's compound team event. India led Mexico 59-57 in the opening end. The second end also saw a close contest with India edging Mexico 59-58. In the third end as well, India scored 59 and Jyothi Vennam scored nine in the final end to help India bag the golden metal. Jyothi Yarraji Qualifies for Women's 100m Hurdles Final at World University Games 2023.

Gold Medal for India at World Archery Championships 2023

HISTORIC win for India 🇮🇳🥇 New world champions at the Hyundai @worldarchery Championships.#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/8dNHLZJkCR — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 4, 2023

