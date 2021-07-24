India's women's hockey team will be up against Netherlands in their first match at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. The clash is part of Pool A and will start at 5:15 as per the Indian Standard Time. The live streaming of IND vs NED women's hockey will be available on SonyLiv and live telecast across Sony Network. You can follow live score updates of IND vs NED Women's hockey match here.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)