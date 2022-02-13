South Africa would face India in the FIH Pro League Hockey on February 13, Sunday. The match is set to start at 9:30 pm IST. Star Sports network would provide live telecast of the match while fans in India can tune in to the Disney+Hotstar to watch live streaming of the match.

🇿🇦🆚🇮🇳 📍Potchefstroom, South Africa 🕤 9:30 PM IST Our last game in the South African leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 (Men). Don't miss it! 🔥 Catch the live-action on Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD and Disney+ Hotstar! 📺#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/MAGNQlsW61 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 13, 2022

