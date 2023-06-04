Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw have won a mixed team gold at the 10m Air Rifle event at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup 2023. The duo beat their French opponents Oceanne Mulller and Romain Aufrere 17-7 in the gold medal contest. This was also the second gold medal for India in the competition.

Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw Clinch Gold Medal

And its a GOLD 😍 India win Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup. ➡️ Gautami Bhanot & Abhinav Shaw beat French duo 17-7 in Gold medal match. pic.twitter.com/bzgCmTPNZr — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)