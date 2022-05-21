Indian Compound Men’s team comprising of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan won the gold medal at Archery World Cup 2022. After the winning act, the trio followed it with a Pushpa celebration. 2022 Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian Compound Men’s Team Wins Gold.

