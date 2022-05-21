The Indian men’s team won the gold medal in the the compound event of the 2022 Archery World Cup Stage 2 as they defeated France in Gwangju, South Korea. India’s compound archery trio of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan emerged victorious in the men’s team final.

The Indian Compound Men's team wins Gold in Guanzhou World Cup Archery... This is their 2nd consecutive World Cup Gold congratualtions @archer_abhishek @Rajat_archer @ArcherAmanSaini @indian_archery #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/xNz90E655L — Dr. Vimal Mohan (@Vimalsports) May 21, 2022

Winning Moment

Back to back win for India in Gwangju🥇🇮🇳#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/IWFfsHUhXq — World Archery (@worldarchery) May 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)