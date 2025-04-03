Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, in a private ceremony, tied the knot with fiancée Nidhi Kataria on April 2, 2025, where the who's who of Indian chess were in attendance. Gujrathi got engaged to Nidhi in November 2024, and since then has been busy with marriage festivities, which saw the player play fewer chess tournaments online and offline. Nidhi is a homeopathic doctor by profession, while Vidit is ranked 25th in FIDE's live chess rating, and is India's number six. Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Ties Knot With Girlfriend Ella Victoria Malone in Oslo (See Pics).

Vidit Gujrathi Ties Knot With Fiance Nidhi Kataria

