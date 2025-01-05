Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Ties Knot With Girlfriend Ella Victoria Malone in Oslo (See Pics)

World No. 1 chess player Magnus Carlsen and his girlfriend Ella Victoria Malone got married in Oslo with selected attendees for the marriage. The Magnus Carlsen-Ella Victoria Malone wedding ceremony took place at the Holmenkollen Chapel in Oslo as reported by the Norwegian media outlet NRK. Both made their relationship public last year at the freestyle Chess Challenger in Germany. Since then the couple was spotted together in every event. The five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen recently shared the FIDE World Blitz Championship 2024 Title with Ian Nepomniachtchi. Magnus Carlsen, Ian Nepomniachtchi’s Decision To Share FIDE World Blitz Championship 2024 Title Sparks Controversy.

Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Ties Knot With Girlfriend Ella Victoria Malone

Congratulations to Magnus and Ella 💍 pic.twitter.com/1N5J2VIb1G — Chess.com (@chesscom) January 4, 2025

