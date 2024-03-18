Recently, the United World Wrestling lifted the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India on some given conditions which needed to be obliged. Now the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) dissolved the ad-hoc committee overseeing the affairs of WFI. Earlier, UWW suspended WFI under the leadership of newly elected President Sanjay Singh. The IOA formed a three-member ad-hoc committee to run the WFI operations after the sports ministry suspended the wrestling body for not following the provisions of its constitution while making decisions. WFI Informs UWW About Vinesh Phogat’s Twin Participation, Says ‘Committee Allowed Her, We Didn’t’: Sources.

Indian Olympic Association Dissolves Ad-Hoc Committee For WFI,

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) dissolves ad-hoc committee for wrestling. Wrestling Federation of India gets complete administrative control of the sport as directed by United World Wrestling (UWW). pic.twitter.com/DxBhWf3NDe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)