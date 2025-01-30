Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, along with party leaders Shelly Oberoi and Reena Gupta, staged a protest near the BJP headquarters, carrying three bottles of 7 PPM ammonia-contaminated water from the Yamuna River. The demonstration comes amid an escalating dispute between AAP and the Haryana government over the quality of water being supplied to Delhi. Singh accused Haryana of releasing polluted water into the Yamuna, worsening the capital’s water crisis. He challenged BJP leaders to inspect the contaminated water themselves, highlighting the potential health risks to Delhi residents. Yamuna Ammonia-Level Row: Election Commission of India Asks Arvind Kejriwal To Substantiate His Allegation of BJP Led-Haryana Govt Poisoning Yamuna Water.

Sanjay Singh and Other AAP Leaders Protest Outside BJP Headquarters

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh and party leaders Shelly Oberoi & Reena Gupta reach near BJP HQ, carrying 3 bottles of 7 PPM ammonia-contaminated water amid the row with Haryana Government over river Yamuna water. pic.twitter.com/LwEIZq1AGK — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2025

