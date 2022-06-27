India will be pleased with their display but have managed to post a score of 138/5 on the board courtesy of crucial knocks from Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodriguez. Sri Lanka will need to chase the highest score in this series to emerge victorious.

