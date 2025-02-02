American YouTuber and online streamer IShowSpeed made a sudden appearance during the Royal Rumble 2025 on Sunday, February 2. The online streamer replaced Akira Tozawa, who couldn't enter after getting attacked by Carmelo Hayes and was sent by Triple H to the 30-man Royal Rumble match. After entering the Rumble match, Speed made an elimination in partnership with Bron Breakker after they threw Otis from the ropes. However, Breakker caught him off guard and delivered a quick spear as Speed fell in pain. Then Breakker picked him up and threw off the ring. After the match, Speed suffered a leg injury and showed his wounds to Logan Paul. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: Jey Uso Wins Men's and Charlotte Flair Claims Women's Rumble Matches, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title and Other Results From Wrestling PLE.

IShowSpeed Makes his WWE Royal Rumble Debut

IShowSpeed Shows his Leg Injury to Logan Paul

