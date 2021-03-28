India Win Silver Medal in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Event

The Indian trio of Vijayveer Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh and Adarsh Singh won the silver medal in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup being held in New Delhi on Sunday. — vinayak rane (@vinayakraneMT) March 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)