Jasleen Singh Saini will be in action against Maxence Cugola in the round of 16 elimination event in the men's judo 66kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday, August 1. The event is scheduled to begin from 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports and DD Sports would provide live telecast of this event. Fans can also watch live streaming of this event on the Sony LIV app.

See Details:

