37-year-old former WWE and AEW Wrestler Jaysin Strife breathed his last on December 29 after a prolonged illness. Jaysin Strife whose actual name is Nathan Blodgett made his debut in 2004. He then started Magnum Pro Wrestling in 2010 and worked as a promoter. The news was confirmed by his brother who posted it on Facebook. The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon: Documentary on Ex-WWE Boss Vince McMahon Released (Watch Trailer).

Jasyin Strife Passes Away

Heartbreaking to hear the news. Such an amazing dude that gave so much to young talent and the midwest indy scene. RIP JAYSIN STRIFE. pic.twitter.com/Suo34bOxxR — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) December 30, 2022

