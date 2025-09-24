John Cena is set to take on AJ Styles at the WWE Crown Jewel PLE (Premium Live Event) in Australia, confirmed WWE CCO (Chief Content Officer) and Hall of Famer Triple H on Tuesday, September 23. Fans have been calling for a John Cena vs AJ Styles match for quite some time now, with the 17-time champion nearing the end of his retirement tour and it has finally come to fruition. John Cena, on Monday, had teased a match with AJ Styles with a couple of tweets and in one of them, had addressed Triple H, asking him to make it official. And he complied by announcing the match for the Crown Jewel PLE. "@JohnCena vs. @AJStylesOrg is a match we all want to see. And at #WWECrownJewel...we will," he wrote on X. The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE is set to take place in Perth on October 11. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results: Brock Lesnar Destroys John Cena, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title, CM Punk and AJ Lee Beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and Other Exciting Highlights.

John Cena vs AJ Styles Match Confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE

