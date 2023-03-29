One of the things that fans look forward to in the IPL is the opening ceremony, with the glittering event involving top stars from the entertainment industry. Well, the glittering event is set to make a comeback after four years to kick-start the 16th edition of the IPL. Popular actress Tamannah Bhatia will be among the ones to perform at the event, which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31 at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the live telecast of IPL 2023 on Star Sports. For those interested in watching live streaming of the event online, JioCinema is the app and website to refer to. 'Main Man' Virat Kohli Shares Picture With RCB's Strength and Conditioning Coach Basu Shanker at Gym Session Ahead of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Date, Time, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️ 🙌 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema Make sure to tune in & join! 👌 pic.twitter.com/u9HtOcD9tm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

