Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav won the silver medal in the Compound Mixed Team event at the Archery World Championships 2025 in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday, September 7. The Indian duo had earlier made it to the final, thereby assuring a medal with a 157-155 victory over Chinese Taipei. In the final, which was an intensely fought contest, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav came close against the Netherlands duo of De Laat and Schloesser before settling for the silver medal. India lost the Compound Mixed Team final to the Netherlands by a 155-157 margin. This was India's first medal at the Archery World Championships 2025 in South Korea. On Which Channel World Archery Championships 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Compound and Recurve Archery Events Live Streaming Online?

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav Win Silver Medal

🏹SILVER FOR COMPOUND MIXED TEAM AT WORLD CH'SHIPS Indian Compound Mixed Team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam & Rishabh Yadav lost to De Laat/Schloesser🇳🇱 155-157 in the GMM to win 🥈 2nd 🥈in this event at Worlds after the 2021 edition. R16 vs 🇩🇪 160-152 QF vs 🇸🇻 157-153 SF vs 🇹🇼… pic.twitter.com/NomK2a8UeP — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)