Jyothi Yarraji has starred on the big stage once again as she won the bronze medal in the women's 100m hurdles event at the World University Games 2023 on Friday, August 4. The sprint star clocked 12.78 seconds, her personal best to secure a podium finish in Chengdu. This is also a new national record. Jyothi had earlier won a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships. Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Jyothi Yarraji Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 100m Hurdles Event; Abdulla Aboobacker Bags Top Prize in Men's Triple Jump.

Jyothi Yarraji Wins Bronze Medal

Jyothi you beauty 😍 Jyothi Yarraji wins Bronze medal in 100m Hurdles event at World University Games in Chengdu (China) clocking her PB & creating NEW National Record of 12.78s. ➡️ Last month, Jyothi had won Gold medal in Asian Championships. @afiindia #Chengdu2021 pic.twitter.com/NVR1ImqMfK — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2023

Watch Video of the Race Here

Jyothi Yarraji set Indian record in the women 100m hurdles with a performance of 12.78s in FISU World University Games at Chengdu. Jyothi bagged bronze medal in high voltage final. pic.twitter.com/GQN7RYZsbB — Rahul PAWAR ( राहुल पवार ) (@rahuldpawar) August 4, 2023

