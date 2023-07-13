Bangkok [Thailand], July 13 (ANI): India's Jyothi Yarraji on Thursday opened India's gold medal tally in the Asian Athletics Championships by winning the women's 100m hurdles race here in Bangkok.

Yarraji clocked 13.09 seconds to clinch gold in the final race ahead of two Japanese runners Terada Asuka (13.13s) and Aoki Masumi (13.26s) at the Supachalasai Stadium.

In the men's 1500m final, another surprising gold medal awaited. With a time of 3:41.51, Ajay Kumar Saroj won gold ahead of more illustrious runners from Qatar, China, Japan, and even India's own Jinson Johnson.

With a 16.92m jump in the Men's Triple Jump, Abdulla Aboobacker earned India's third gold medal of the day. Aboobacker recorded a jump of 16.92m.

Meanwhile, by clocking 53.07 secs, Aishwarya Mishra bagged the bronze medal in women’s 400m.

The Asian Athletics Championships 2023 is underway at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The five-day event started on July 12 and will conclude on July 16. (ANI)

