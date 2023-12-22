Haryana Steelers have won four of their five fixtures in the PKL season 13 so far behind strong raiders and solid defensive display. They will be looking to solidify their position in the points table with a win over struggling Telugu Titans at Chennai. The exciting game will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans live-streaming. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Puneri Paltan on Top, Telugu Titans Remain in Bottom Spot With No Wins in Five Matches

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Live on Star Sports

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)