Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Monday, December 4. The fifth match of this season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be played at the The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad and it will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 and the live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans who want to watch the Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match live streaming can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Gujarat Giants Consolidate Top Spot in Standings With Second. Consecutive Victory.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

A repeat of the Season 9 Final is on the cards as @PuneriPaltan face @JaipurPanthers 😎💪 Watch the Season 9 finalists taking to the mat once again tonight in #PKLSeason10 at 7:30 PM, LIVE on the Star Sports Network & for free on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lGjRr0f978 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)