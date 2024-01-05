U Mumba has played just seven – the fewest games in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 so far, but with five wins and two losses, the team stands sixth in the points table. On the contrary, PKL Season six winners Bengaluru Bulls have played 10 games – most in this season so far and stand eighth with just four wins. The exciting home game for the Mumbai team will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 5, 2024. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2023-24 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh’s Brilliant Defense Helps Puneri Paltan Demolish UP Yoddhas for Sixth Successive Win

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls on Star Sports

The race for the top 6 is on! 2 intense match-ups, 1 ultimate goal 🔥 Who'll come out on top? Tune-in to #PATvDEL & #MUMvBLR in #PKLOnStarSports Today, 7:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#HarSaansMeinKabaddi pic.twitter.com/LZOKOlr0gG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 5, 2024

