A mid table clash awaits fan in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 as ninth place U Mumba takes on Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday, December 17. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune and it will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas match live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and likely to be available on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. Fans who want to watch the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas match live streaming can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023: Puneri Paltan Decimate Table Toppers Bengal Warriors in Record-Breaking Pro Kabaddi League Clash.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

