India defeated Pakistan in the semifinal of the Junior Kabaddi World Championships 2023 by a huge margin of 75-29. With this, the Indian team have qualified for the final. They will now challenge Iran in the final of the Junior World Championship 2023. Earlier, Iran defeated Nepal 60-27 in the first semifinal.

India Beat Pakistan in Junior Kabaddi World Championships

#Kabaddi Update☑️ Another victory for Team 🇮🇳 at the 2⃣nd Junior Kabaddi World Championships as our stars storm into the finals 🥳 A splendid victory in the semi-finals as 🇮🇳 defeats 🇵🇰by 75-29 Heartiest congratulations to everyone 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TUAR7IBmv6 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) March 3, 2023

