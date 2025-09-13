In a significant development, Tamil Thalaivas has released an official statement that their captain and star Kabaddi player, Pawan Sehrawat, has been sent home for disciplinary reasons and will miss the remainder of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 tournament. Pawan Sehrawat didn't feature in his side's first match against the Bengal Warriorz of the Jaipur Leg of the PKL 12 season. The Thalaivas had made a mixed start to the PKL 12, losing and winning twice in their opening four games. PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga Points Out Core Issues Haunting Bengal Warriorz After Loss to Tamil Thalaivas, Says ‘Defense and Raiding Department Wasn’t Doing Well in Combinations’

Tamil Thalaivas Statement on Pawan Sehrawat

