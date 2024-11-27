Bengal Warriorz will face off against Gujarat Giants in match 80 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on November 27. The Bengal Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match will be played at Noida Indoor Stadium and begin at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of PKL 11. The Bengal Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants will have a live viewing telecast on Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website for the live streaming option of PKL 2024-25, which will be subscription-based. PKL 2024: Moein Shafagi Inspires Tamil Thalaivas to Massive Win Over UP Yoddhas.

Bengal Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants PKL 11

