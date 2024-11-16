Dabang Delhi K.C tied their last Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 match and will look to get back to winning ways when they meet Bengaluru Bulls. The Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls will be held at Noida Indoor Stadium and will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 16. The official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 are Star Sports in India, and will provide live telecast viewing option of Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls on Star Sports Network channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls contest can head over to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, wherein a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers Deliver All-Round Show To Beat Patna Pirates in a Thriller.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Live Streaming Online

