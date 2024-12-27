In hopes of making it to the PKL 11 final, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Patna Pirates will clash in Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 semi-final 2 on December 27. The Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024-25 Semifinals Kabaddi match will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Complex in Pune and begin at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 11 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, where a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: Patna Pirates Qualify for Semifinals With Commanding 31–23 Victory Over U Mumba in Eliminator 2.

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates PKL 11 Semi-Final 2

The #HaryanaSteelers face off against #UPYoddhas in the 1st semi final, followed by a clash between #DabangDelhiKC and #PatnaPirates in the 2nd semi final! 💪⚔️ Who will win this #BattleOfBreath? ✍️👇#ProKabaddiOnStar Semi Finals 👉 FRI 27 DEC, 7:30 PM onwards! #LetsKabaddi pic.twitter.com/5LiWiPOV4E — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)