A close mid-table contest between multiple teams hands both Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans a chance to secure a place in the next round as they face each other on December 12. The Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans game will start at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be played at the Badminton court of the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 match live-streaming. Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of PKL Season 11.

Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 on Star Sports

Tonight, the rejuvenated #TeluguTitans face #DabangDelhi, seeking revenge for a previous loss. Next, #UPYoddhas aim to boost their playoff hopes with a crucial win against #BengalWarriorz. #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE Every day from 7:30 PM onwards! 🤼‍♂ #FightforPKLPlayoff pic.twitter.com/2wYAUfolnP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2024

