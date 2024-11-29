Puneri Paltan couldn’t hold on to the top spot and slipped down the points table. They will face Gujarat Titans next in the Noida leg of the PKL 2024 season. The Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan game will start at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 29. The match will be played at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 match live-streaming. PKL 2024: Clinical UP Yoddhas Show Nerves of Steel for Close Win Over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2024 on Star Sports

