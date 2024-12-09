Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 leaders Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Telugu Titans on December 9. The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans PKL 11 match will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and be held at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Star Sports Network are TV broadcasting partner for the PKL 2024-25 matches. The Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans PKL 11 match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans PKL 2024 match live-streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Rohit Kumar’s Impressive Defending Hands Crucial Win for Gujarat Giants Over U Mumba

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans PKL 11 Live

With #TeluguTitans aiming for their second win against #HaryanaSteelers and #PuneriPaltan taking on #DabangDelhi, expect a showdown filled with fireworks! Who will secure their spot in the race to the playoffs? #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE Every day from 7:30 PM onwards! 🤼‍♂ pic.twitter.com/3hG9XXWtBg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)