Patna Pirates will face off against Bengal Warriorz in match 55 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on November 15. The Bengal Warriorz vs Patna Pirates match will be played at Noida Indoor Stadium and will begin at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of PKL 11. The Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can switch to Disney+Hotstar app and website for the live streaming option of PKL 2024-25, which will be subscription-based. PKL 2024: Manjeet Shines as U Mumba Fend Off Tamil Thalaivas' Charge, Secure Impressive 35-32 Win.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 11 Match Live

#PatnaPirates are hungry for a comeback, but #BengalWarriorz are ready to roar! Meanwhile, can Raid Machine #ArjunDeshwal get the backup he needs as #JaipurPinkPanthers face the resurgent #GujaratGiants? 👊🏻 Stay tuned to #ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE Every day 7:30 PM! #LetsKabaddi pic.twitter.com/dcNZVwSYOi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 15, 2024

