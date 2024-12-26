The second eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 will be played between Patna Pirates and U Mumba on Thursday, December 26. The winner of the high-voltage encounter will face Dabang Delhi in Semi-Final 2. The second eliminator of PKL 11 will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcaster for PKL 11 in India is Star Sports, who will provide a live telecast viewing option of Patna Pirates vs U Mumba on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Delhi match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, where a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024 Eliminators: UP Yoddhas to Take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates Face U Mumba.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba PKL 11 Eliminator 2

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝘄𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻 ⚔️ It’s Match Day and in tonight’s electrifying clash, we go up against the Patna Pirates in the Eliminator 🧡#UMumba | #आमचीMumba | #PATvMUM@RonnieScrewvala |… pic.twitter.com/qJKWyVwmEW — U Mumba (@umumba) December 26, 2024

