After a loss in their last match, Tamil Thalaivas will clash against UP Yoddhas in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on November 22. The Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas will be held at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex and will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast rights for PKL 11 are with Star Sports Network, who will live telecast the Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas on Star Sports channels. Fans can find the live viewing options on Disney+Hotstar app and website for Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas live streaming. Vinay Tewatia Stars As Haryana Steelers Reclaim Top Spot in PKL 2024 Points Table With Win Over Bengaluru Bulls.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)