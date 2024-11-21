After suffering a rare loss, table-toppers Haryana Steelers will look to get back to winning ways against Bengaluru Bulls, when both teams clash on November 21 in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25. The Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers kabaddi match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. The official broadcast rights for PKL 11 are with Star Sports Network, who will live telecast the Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers match on Star Sports Channels. Fans can find a live streaming viewing option of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2024-25 match on Disney+Hotstar app and website with a subscription. PKL 2024: Devank Dalal, Ayan Lohchab Continue Phenomenal Form As Patna Pirates Rout Bengaluru Bulls by 23 Points.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Live

