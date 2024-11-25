Looking to come back to winning ways, U Mumba will meet Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on November 25, in their second clash of the season. The U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls kabaddi match will be played at Noida Indoor Stadium, and begin at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls PKL 11 match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, wherein a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: Young Raiders Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Gowda Guide UP Yoddhas To Win Over Patna Pirates in Action-Packed Encounter.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Live Streaming Free Online

𝗥𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘀 💥 It's Match Day brought to you by @keicable and tonight, we go up against the Bengaluru Bulls for the second time this season 🧡 मंडळी, do you remember the last-minute thriller we had won against the Bulls earlier… pic.twitter.com/iYwZaU9iiA — U Mumba (@umumba) November 25, 2024

