UP Yoddhas will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 11 season. The high-voltage fixture between the UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played on December 26. The eliminator 1 of the PKL 11 will be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, from 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcaster for PKL 11 in India is Star Sports, who will provide a live telecast viewing option of UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Delhi match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, where a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024 Eliminators: UP Yoddhas to Take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates Face U Mumba.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 11 Eliminator Match

