The Maharashtra derby is set to take place in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday, October 16 when U Mumba lock horns with Puneri Paltan in a crucial match. The match would be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and it gets underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of this fixture. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this match, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

