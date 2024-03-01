Puneri Paltan finally win the Pro Kabaddi League title as they defeat Haryana Steelers in the final of PKL 2023-24 by a core of 35-28. This is the first time Puneri Paltan has won the title, and they are the seventh franchise in PKL history to win the trophy. Haryana Steelers made a great run in the play-offs after finishing fifth in the group stage but they couldn't cross the finishing line. Neeraj Chopra Wishes Haryana Steelers All The Best Ahead of Summit Clash Against Puneri Paltan in the PKL 2023-24 Final in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Puneri Paltan Win Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24

