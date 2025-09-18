Today's PKL 2025 matches (September 18, 2025) see two clashes where four Pro Kabaddi League 12 sides are locking horns, both at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. In the first match, the seventh-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers are taking on the tenth-placed Bengal Warriorz. The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 2025 match starts at 8 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The next match will be between the third-ranked U Mumba and second-placed Puneri Paltan. The U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League 2025 game is organized to start at 9:00 PM IST. Fans looking to watch PKL 2025 live telecast can do so on the Star Sports Network TV channels, with an online viewing option available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PKL 2025: Devank Dalal’s Sixth Consecutive Super 10 Powers Bengal Warriorz to Stunning 41–37 Comeback Win Over UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

