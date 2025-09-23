Today's PKL 2025 matches (September 23) will see as many as three teams looking to move into the top half of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 12 points table. In the first match, the bottom-placed Gujarat Giants will square off against fifth-placed Telugu Titans starting at 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while the second contest of the day will have sixth-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers locking horns with seventh-ranked U Mumba, which will commence at 9:00 PM IST. Fans looking to watch PKL 2025 live telecast can do so on the Star Sports Network TV channels, with an online viewing option available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PKL 2025: Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj Shine As Puneri Paltan Return to Top of Pro Kabaddi League Points Table With Win Over Telugu Titans.

Today’s PKL 2025 Match Live

YODDHAS के डिफ़ेन्स का बोलबाला! 💙💪🏻😍 NEXT ON #ProKabaddi 👉🏻 Gujarat Giants 🆚 Telugu Titans | TUE, 23rd SEP, 7.30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/qdym1Kelov — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 22, 2025

