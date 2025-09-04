The Pro Kabaddi League season 12 has commenced from August 29 and promises some exciting action this season. On September 4, there is two thrilling games which are set to take place. Fifth-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on eighth-placed Telegu Titans in the first of the two matches. League leaders Puneri Paltan will take on fourth-placed Dabang Delhi KC. Today's PKL matches offers a lot of excitement for the fans as there will be movement in the points table depending on the results. Fans can get the schedule of Today's PKL match here. PKL 2025: Aslam Inamdar Guides Puneri Paltan to Massive 22-Point Win Over Gujarat Giants.

Today’s PKL 2025 Match Live

After an intense tie-breaker, #NaveenExpress kept his cool to steer @HaryanaSteelers to victory! 💥🙌 NEXT ON Pro Kabaddi 👉 #JaipurPinkPanthers 🆚 #TeluguTitans | THU, 4th SEP, 7.30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/cMkzNCcyF4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 3, 2025

