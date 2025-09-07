Today's PKL matches promise to be fascinating for fans as well with season 12 getting off to a flying start. In the first match of September 7, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with the Telugu Titans at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) with the match set to be played at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag. Bengal Warriors will look to bounce back after losing to Puneri Paltan in their last match. The same is the case for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, a side which will aim to return to winning ways when they take on Dabang Delhi in the second match of the day at the same venue. The Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2025 match will start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports network will provide PKL 2025 live telecast, while fans seeking online viewing options can watch PKL 2025 live streaming on JioHotstar. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: Bengaluru Bulls Register First Victory, Patna Pirates in Bottom Spot.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans in PKL 2025 on September 7

