U Mumba will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in a 2022 Pro Kabaddi League match on November 22, Tuesday. U Mumba is currently sixth on the points table with eight wins. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are in the eighth spot after a win over Bengal Warriors last night. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The Thalaivas have a score to settle tonight 👀 Will the Mumboys make it 2 wins from 2 🆚 Tamil Thalaivas in #vivoProKabaddi Season 9? 💪#MUMvCHE #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/tT8i7OR7Nf — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)