Finally, there's some good news in the day as we now have Kamalpreet Kaur who has been qualified for the finals of the Discus Throw Event at Tokyo Olympics 2020. It was her second throw of 63.97 that got her to the qualification mark. Meanwhile, Seema Punia has been eliminated.

Ladies & Gentlemen: Meet Tokyo Olympics Discus Throw Finalist: Kamalpreet Kaur. And she does it in style; Achieving Qualifying mark of 64m; Finished 2nd overall in Qualification. Such a proud proud moment for Indian Athletics ❤️#Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/NQnQ88c8ir — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2021

