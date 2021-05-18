Karim Benzema in France’s Euro 2020 Squad?

It’s now confirmed by different sources: Karim Benzema WILL be in France’s squad for the Euros this summer. More than five years after his last cap, Deschamps will call him back. Wow!!!!! — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) May 18, 2021

