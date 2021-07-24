Mirabai Chanu's record silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has drawn praises from all quarters and Karnam Malleswari, the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting too congratulated her on this monumental achievement. She wrote on Twitter, "Twenty years after Sydney Olympics it was great to witness the event today. Congratulations #Mirabai Chanu #weightlifting #TokyoOlympics Weightlifting to be an integral part of the #DelhiSportsUniversity."

See her tweet here:

Twenty years after Sydney Olympics it was great to witness the event today. Congratulations #Mirabai Chanu #weightlifting #TokyoOlympics Weightlifting to be an integral part of the #DelhiSportsUniversity pic.twitter.com/p4DSghSM2h — Karnam Malleswari, OLY (@kmmalleswari) July 24, 2021

