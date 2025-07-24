India GM Koneru Humpy pulled off a magnificent win against China's Tingjie Lei to make her way to the grand finale of the ongoing FIDE Women's World Cup 2025. It was eight hard-fought games, and both competitors pushed each other to their limits. Ultimately, Humpy held her nerves to clinch a 5-3 victory. With this victory, Humpy will face Divya Deshmukh in the all-India final of the Women's World Cup. History! Divya Deshmukh Beats Tan Zhongyi to enter FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final, Indian Star Qualifies for Candidates 2026.

Koneru Humpy Reaches FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final

🇮🇳 Divya Deshmukh and 🇮🇳 Humpy Koneru will face off in an all-Indian Final at the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025! 🔥 Who are you backing in the Final? 👀 Results - Semifinal: 🇮🇳 Divya Deshmukh 1.5-0.5 Tan Zhongyi 🇨🇳 🇮🇳 Humpy Koneru 5-3 Lei Tingjie 🇨🇳#FIDEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XQh3Z4HJa4 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 24, 2025

