Lewis Hamilton took to social media to share his thoughts after losing out on the Mexican Grand Prix on Monday, November 8. The Mercedes' driver finished second behind Max Verstappen.

See Hamilton's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)